8 injured in Loop crash after driver runs red light: police

A two-vehicle crash hospitalized eight people when a possibly intoxicated driver blew a red light Friday morning in the Loop, officials say.

At 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man driving a black Jeep west in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive failed to stop at a red light underneath the CTA L tracks, according to Chicago police. The Jeep collided with a red sedan heading south on Wabash Avenue.

Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and three were brought to Stroger Hospital, all in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two people were brought to Mercy Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

All eight people, who are believed to be adults, were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old who missed the red light was possibly drunk driving, according to a police source.

Two male and three female passengers were inside the Jeep when the driver crashed, police said. In the sedan, the male driver had a female passenger.