Relative's bank card crucial to tacking down suspect charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

A relative’s bank card was crucial to tracking down the man suspected of killing Chicago Police Office Luis Huesca as he returned home from work late last month in Gage Park, officials disclosed Friday.

The suspect, Xavier Tate, 22, had used the card in a store not long before Huesca was gunned down shortly before 3 a.m. April 21 in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, Police Supt. Larry Snelling said at a news conference before Tate was to make his first court appearance on first-degree murder charges.

Tate was seen buying a water bottle there, the same bottle that was found at Huesca’s SUV blocks from the shooting, Snelling said. Clothes Tate had been wearing were also found there. “Tate’s DNA was on the evidence,” the superintendent said.

Investigators approached the relative and it became “clear” that Tate was involved, according to Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

A day after the shooting, police released video from the store and, four days later, released more photos and identified Tate as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Tate last Friday afternoon. By then, the reward for information in the case had grown to $100,000.

But Tate continued to elude authorities. Investigators traveled to Wisconsin and Iowa, where Tate has relatives, and pored over video from 90 cameras, Ursitti said. Then Wednesday afternoon, a fugitive task force converged on a Glendale Heights apartment complex and arrested Tate without incident.

Neither Snelling nor Ursitti would say what led police there. A resident of the apartment where Tate was found has been charged in DuPage County with aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Eighty-four-year-old Joyce Compton said she was sitting on her patio Wednesday when dozens of police cars raced across the lawn of the complext carrying officers in helmets and shields. Compton said she heard one of Tate’s relatives lived in the complex. “He came back from somewhere, he was out of town and came back here — which was a mistake,” she said.

Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca. Chicago Police Department

Police would not say whether the person who lived in the apartment was a relative of Tate. They also declined to give the relationship of a man who was arrested last week after he allegedly tried to ditch a gun that had been taken from Huesca.

Officers had arrived at a home in the 10800 block of South Hale Street during the afternoon of April 26 to talk to a woman about Huesca’s killing, authorities said. Caschaus Tate, 20, stopped the officers at the door, then went out a back door and was seen tossing Huesca’s Glock 9 mm pistol over a fence, according to a police report. Tate was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in jail.

Huesca had been on the police force for six years and was just two days away from his 31st birthday. He had attended the police academy alongside Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, who was fatally shot in the line of duty just over a year ago.

Months later, Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston was shot to death as she was returning home to Avalon Park after her shift.

After Huesca’s funeral on Monday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters there had been some “major breaks” in the case but did not release any details. “We will get justice for this family,” he said.

Compton found it hard to believe that the search would end near her apartment. She had just moved to the Glendale Heights complex a few years ago to be closer to her older sister.

“I tell you, if anything more like this happened, I don’t know where I would go,” she said as she smoked and worked on a scratch-off. “I mean, where are you safe anymore?”