Jan Schakowsky wins 9th District U.S. Congressional seat

Jan Schakowsky has won the 9th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger John Elleson , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

Schakowsky is currently serving her 10th term in the House of Representatives. She was first elected to represent the 9th district, which includes Evanston, Skokie and parts of northern Chicago, in 1998.

Schakowsky is the Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democrats. She is also a member of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, House Budget Committee and House Energy and Commerce Committee. Before being elected to Congress, she served in the Illinois State Assembly for eight years.

According to her campaign website, Schakowsky’s priorities include women’s rights, immigration reform and finding a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She told the Chicago Sun-Times that she most opposes President Donald Trump’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran Deal and passage of the GOP tax bill. She said she supports bipartisan efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Schakowsky lives in Evanston.

Elleson was Schakowsky’s Republican challenger. He is the pastor of the Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights and does not have a civic or political background. He has been in the ministry for more than 30 years, according to his campaign website.

Priorities listed on his website include a balanced budget, a secure border and changes to the healthcare system.

He told the Sun-Times that he supports the Trump administration’s policies on the economy and Supreme Court picks, but dislikes the president’s name-calling.