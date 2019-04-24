Crystal Lake Police plan update on missing 5-year-old boy

Crystal Lake Police plan to speak to reporters at noon Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into a missing 5-year-old boy.

Records released Tuesday showed Andrew “AJ” Freund and the rest of his family were living in squalid conditions.

Andrew’s parents reported him missing last week. The search had continued this week using planes, boats and crews on the ground.

Police on Tuesday released more than 60 pages of records detailing five years of calls to the home of Andrew “AJ” Freund, who has been missing since last week. The reports show police were concerned about the family’s living conditions since at least September.

Police also released a recording of the father’s call to 911, which which was made at 9:04 a.m. on April 18. On the call, Andrew Freund Sr., in a calm voice, can be heard telling a police dispatcher that he could not find his son that morning.

“We have a missing child,” Freund tells the dispatcher before trailing off.

Freund says he last saw Andrew about 9:30 p.m. the night before when he was going to bed. He said he had canvassed the neighborhood, including going to a nearby park and gas station where he would sometimes buy his son treats, before calling the report in.

“I have no idea where he would be,” Freund said.

The father goes on to say that he got home from a doctor’s appointment between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. and went to check on Andrew and wake him up, but he was not in his room or in the home. He tells the dispatcher that none of the home’s doors or windows were open.

The call ends when a police officer arrives at the home in the first block of Dole Avenue.

The record release came as police continued to search for the boy in Lippold Park in Crystal Lake and beyond.

Some 40 people were involved in the search, which included the Illinois State Police, which used small aircraft and sonar teams in boats to scan “several ponds and smaller bodies of water” in the area, Crystal Lake Police Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said in a statement.

Police said previously that they do not believe the boy was abducted and said they had no evidence he walked out of the home. They said his mother, Joanne Cunningham, was being “uncooperative” with investigators. Her attorneys said they told her to stop answering questions after police started to treat her as a suspect.

Kotlowski on Tuesday denied the lawyers’ claims, saying: “We do not have her listed as a suspect, we do not currently have any suspects in this case.”

Andrew is described as a 3-foot-5, 70-pound boy with short, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt, black sweatpants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shoes.