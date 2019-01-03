Armed robber strikes twice in Logan Square

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies last month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In two incidents on Dec. 19, a male got out of a white four-door vehicle and walked up to the victims, announcing a robbery and demanding their property while armed with a handgun, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred about 4:10 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Fullerton Avenue and at 2:01 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

The robber fled in a white vehicle after both incidents, police said. It was not clear what was stolen from the victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.