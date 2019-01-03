Police are warning residents of two armed robberies last month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
In two incidents on Dec. 19, a male got out of a white four-door vehicle and walked up to the victims, announcing a robbery and demanding their property while armed with a handgun, Chicago police said.
The robberies occurred about 4:10 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Fullerton Avenue and at 2:01 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.
The robber fled in a white vehicle after both incidents, police said. It was not clear what was stolen from the victims.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.