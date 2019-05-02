Following scathing questioning in Senate, Barr won’t show for House hearing

A congressional aide puts out placards for aides to Attorney General William Barr who is not expected to appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The House Judiciary Committee witness chair will be without its witness this morning, Attorney General William Barr, who informed the Democrat-controlled panel he will skip a scheduled hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing that isn’t really a hearing, with lawmakers facing an empty chair after Attorney General William Barr informed the panel he wouldn’t show up for the session on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said as the session opened Thursday that Barr has “a choice” whether to stand up to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to fight congressional oversight.

Democratic members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, with Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen bringing buckets of fried chicken and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline jokingly looking under the desk to make sure Barr wasn’t there.

For most of Wednesday, Barr underwent at times scathing questioning by Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House panel is considering holding Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to show.

The House panel also is weighing whether to issue subpoenas after the Justice Department let pass a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller’s Russia report and its underlying evidence.

