Man shot to death on West Side: police

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man was sitting in a vehicle at 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.