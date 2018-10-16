Balconies collapse after vehicle crashes into Edgewater building

A vehicle crashed into a building and caused three balconies to collapse Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The vehicle hit the building shortly after 8 a.m. on Broadway near Hollywood, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Three balconies could be seen collapsed from the building above Pop Hair Salon, 5642 N. Broadway, and an SUV with extensive damage was on the sidewalk.

Police said no injuries had been reported as of 8:30 a.m. Further details were not immediately available.