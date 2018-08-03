Bicycling arsonist set fire to four garbage cans overnight in South Loop: police

Police released surveillance footage of a bicyclist who is suspected of setting fire to four garbage cans overnight. | Chicago Police

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of setting fire to four city garbage cans early Friday in the South Loop.

The suspected arsonist was riding a bicycle when he set the fires between 3:45 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. from the 1300 to 1700 blocks of South Michigan, according to Chicago Police.

A video released by police Friday shows one of the fires being set at 4:07 a.m. in front of a restaurant at the corner of 14th Street and Michigan Avenue. About a minute and a half later, smoke and flames start to rise from the garbage can as the bicyclist leaves the scene.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing dark pants and a royal-blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike swoosh logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call arson investigators at (312) 746-7618. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.CPDtip.com.