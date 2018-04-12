Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was spotted in Chicago on Thursday taking selfies with passersby at the Chicago River and Navy Pier.
He was walking around, enjoying the 64-degree weather in a blue polo shirt while Hillary Rodham Clinton received an award and raised money for a political action committee aimed at bolstering African-American women in politics.
“My coworkers ran into @BillClinton on the street,” said Marconi. “Now I understand jealousy.”
“Literally just met @BillClinton, who was strolling by while I was at the Chicago river eating my lunch,” said Ishena Robinson.
“Bill Clinton was at navy pier an hour ago!” said Arturas Kerelis.