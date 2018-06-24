Bolingbrook man fatally struck by train in Logan Square

A man was struck by a train and killed early Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Daniel R. Johnson, 45, of southwest suburban Bolingbrook, was fatally struck by a train at 2:37 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Fullerton, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Sunday found that Johnson died from multiple injuries caused by the train, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the Canadian Pacific Railway was investigating the death.

A representative for the railway said Sunday evening that the death was still under investigation.