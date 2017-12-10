A judge reduced the bond Thursday for a west suburban man who was charged twice within two days in connection with separate cases of sexual abuse of a minor and solicitation of sex with a minor.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of Elburn, was released on his own recognizance Sept. 27 after being charged with soliciting sex from a minor, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. But two days later, he was back in custody on new charges of sexual abuse of a child, his second alleged victim.

Herra had originally been charged with felony counts of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He was released on the promise he would return for his court date.

Earlier in September, Herra solicited a girl younger than 17 years for a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual assault, the state’s attorney’s office said. He also used the internet to discuss a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The newer charges alleged Herra “committed an act of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 17″ on July 26, the state’s attorney’s office said. The new charges represented the second victim he was alleged to have abused.

During a hearing for his original charges, a judge released Herra on a signature bond, despite the objection of prosecutors. Herra’s next court appearance was set for Oct. 12.

Bond for his new charges was set at $25,000, but a judge Thursday reduced that amount to $10,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17.

If he posts bond, Herra would be prohibited from contacting either victim or any minors who aren’t in his family, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces three to seven years in prison. He would also be required to register as a sexual offender for life, prosecutors said.

The cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kane County sheriff’s office at (630) 444-1103.