Burglaries reported in Uptown, Ravenswood businesses: police

Chicago police were warning North Side residents about a burglar gaining entry to commercial buildings in the Uptown and Ravenswood neighborhoods.

During the break-ins, a glass door was shattered by either a piece of concrete or a brick, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglar or burglars then smashed the cash register on the floor before removing cash.

The burglaries occurred:

between 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street;

about 3:15 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

about 4 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 4800 block of North Broadway Street;

about 11 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 5000 block of North Broadway Street; and

about 3:42 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.