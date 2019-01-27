Burglars stole ATMs from South Side stores: police

Police are searching for a pair of burglars who recently stole ATM machines from a series of stores on the South Side.

During most of the burglaries, the suspects stole property from stores after using a crowbar to break in through rear doors, according to an alert from Chicago police. In several of the incidents, the burglars stole ATM machines and other merchandise.

The burglaries happened:

• at 11:47 p.m. Dec. 27, 2018, in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove.

• about 5:15 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove;

• between 10 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5:15 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove;

• at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 500 block of East 75th Street;

• between 2:10 a.m. and 5:38 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 9500 block of South Halsted;

• at 4:04 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 400 block of East 79th Street; and

• between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove.

The burglars are described as two black men, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 40, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet and weighing between 160 pounds and 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.