Burglars used cement blocks to break store windows on Northwest Side: police

Suspects used cement blocks to break business windows in a string of burglaries last month on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries happened:

at 9:49 p.m. May 21 in the 3600 block of North Cicero;

at 1:22 a.m. May 23 in the 4700 block of West Irving Park; and

between 4 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. May 26 in the 3300 block of West Foster Avenue.

Chicago Police didn’t provide a detailed description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detective at (312) 744-8263.