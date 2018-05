Candy worth $18,000 stolen at McCormick Place

About $18,000 worth of candy was stolen Thursday night during a convention at McCormick Place.

About 8:10 p.m., someone stole the candy from a parking garage in the 2300 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The candy was left out during loading, police said. It was unattended when the person stole it.

Area Central Detectives were investigating.