Chelsea Clinton: Trump ‘degrades what it means to be an American’

The Trump administration is laden with “cruelty and incompetence and corruption,” and President Trump’s actions degrade America, Chelsea Clinton said in an interview with a British media outlet.

The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former Sen. Hillary Clinton discussed Trump in an interview with The Guardian while promoting her new book “She Persisted Around the World.”

Chelsea Clinton briefly discussed Trump’s planned visit to Britain in July.

“I’ve been to multiple protests since the election,” she said. “If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American.”

Clinton said she believes that many of Trump’s appointees were not qualified for their jobs.

“Not only do I want an administration that isn’t venal, corrupt and focused on making life harder for millions of Americans, I also want a competent administration,” she said. “So for me, the larger question is the collision of cruelty and incompetence and corruption that we see across the administration.”

She said the administration “not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it.” And she blamed a rise in school bullying, as cited by the by the Southern Poverty Law Center, on an atmosphere created and encouraged by Trump.

“Thousands of instances in schools across America, where children are citing the president as they’re demeaning a little girl, or they’re chanting ‘Build a wall’ in an attempt to demean and degrade brown children,” Clinton told The Guardian. “I think those of us who have platforms … have to say this is wrong and unacceptable, so we don’t normalize it but try to detoxify what has been unleashed.”

Clinton and Trump have clashed on social media in the past. Trump had his daughter, Ivanka, briefly stand in for him at a meeting of world leaders in Germany last year. When he drew criticism, he invoked Clinton on Twitter.