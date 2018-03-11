Chicago man charged with stealing RV from Elmhurst storage facility

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a recreational vehicle last month from a storage facility in west suburban Elmhurst.

Joshua Ostrega, 27, of the Brighton Park neighborhood, was charged with single counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ostrega and an unknown accomplice went to the storage facility on Feb. 19 and got into the RV before leaving to buy a car battery at a nearby store, prosecutors said. When they returned, the duo drove off in the RV and the vehicle they arrived in.

On Feb. 19, the victim went to check on his RV and noticed it was missing, prosecutors said. Elmhurst police then launched an investigation into the theft.

“It is alleged that Mr. Ostrega traveled from his home in Chicago and with the help of a friend, stole a $22,000 RV,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated and anyone charged with this type of crime in DuPage County will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ostrega is being held at DuPage County Jail on $5,000 bond, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for April 2.