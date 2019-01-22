Dorothy Brown kicked off mayoral ballot

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County and mayoral candidate Dorothy Brown is interviewed in the Sun-Times newsroom last November. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown was kicked off the mayoral ballot Tuesday, bringing the field of mayoral contenders to 14.

Brown’s nominating petitions were challenged by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners rejected a challenge brought against tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin by businessman Willie Wilson, saying it the challenge was brought “in bad faith.”

According to a records examination report, Brown was down 949 signatures below the 12,500 minimum it takes to make the ballot thanks to a challenge brought against her by Preckwinkle.

Brown says she’ll throw her support behind changing the city and “get people out to vote for change to this city.” That doesn’t include Preckwinkle.

Wilson also challenged the clerk, but withdrew last week, saying he wanted the voters to decide.

Sales-Griffin was down over 2,300 because of Wilson’s challenge. He was surprised by Tuesday’s decision.