Child killed in Englewood house fire: police

A child was killed and eight people were displaced in a house fire Friday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The fire broke out about 7 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of South May Street and spread to two other homes, according to Chicago police.

One child has died, police said.

Six other children and two adults were displaced as a result of the fire, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available.