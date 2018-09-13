Cicero police officer shot during investigation on Southwest Side

A Cicero police officer was shot during an investigation Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

The officer was involved in an investigation near the Stevenson Expressway and Cicero Avenue when he was shot, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. and the officer was initially treated by paramedics on one of the ramps connecting Cicero Avenue and Interstate 55, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The officer was shot three times, but he was talking when he arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to a city official. He was expected to go into surgery soon.

A suspect in the shooting was in custody and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A spokesman for Cicero police was not immediately available for comment.