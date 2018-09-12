‘Come here little girl’ – man armed with knife tried to lure girl in Bronzeville

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl into his vehicle Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 11-year-old girl was walking westbound about 8:35 a.m. when a vehicle drove up behind her and a man holding a pocket knife got out and yelled “Hey, come here little girl,” in the 800 block of East 45th Street, according to Chicago police.

The girl ran away and the man chased her before getting back into his vehicle and driving off eastbound, police said.

The man was described as a black man between 20 and 25-years-old with a light complexion and a thin mustache. He was wearing a red t-shirt, black jogging pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, police said.

He was driving a gray four-door vehicle with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.