Cook County’s first expressway shooting of 2019 reported near Hillside: ISP

At least one person was critically wounded after being shot on the I-290 early Wednesday in the west suburbs, marking the year’s first expressway shooting reported in Cook County.

At 1:10 a.m., the person was shot while driving on the outbound I-290 near Wolf Road in Hillside, according to Illinois State police. The person, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in that person’s car was not hurt in the shooting, police said. Details on who shot the driver were not immediately available.

ISP and Hillside police were investigating the shooting.