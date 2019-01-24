CPS releases 2019-2020 school year calendar

Chicago Public Schools families are getting an early look at their schedule for the next school year.

The district released the 2019-2020 calendar on Wednesday, earlier than ever before “so families can plan their year ahead of time,” CPS says.

After the last scheduled day of school this year June 18, students will head back to class as usual after Labor Day, on Sept. 3.

Winter break is set for Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, with spring break from April 6 through 10.

That schedule doesn’t necessarily carry over to charter schools, which set their own calendars.

Families can download the calendar at CPS.edu/calendar

