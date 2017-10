Crash-and-grab burglars strike Austin business

Police are investigating a crash-and-grab burglary early Thursday at a business in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee through the front window of an establishment at 3:54 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago Police.

Three to five males then took merchandise from inside the business and ran away, police said. No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.