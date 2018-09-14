Crash with ‘serious injuries’ reported in Batavia

Police were warning residents to avoid a crash Friday morning that had shut down Randall Road in west suburban Batavia.

The crash happened about 4:50 a.m. in the 500 block of North Randall Road, according to a statement from Batavia police. A disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road was struck by a truck that was traveling in the same lane of traffic.

Police said that several serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Randall road was shut down completely from Mill Street to Fabyan Parkway until an investigation was completed, according to a 6:30 a.m. statement from police. Drivers were warned to avoid the area.