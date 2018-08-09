Cyclist dies after being hit by truck in West Loop: police

A bicyclist was hit by a truck Thursday morning near Madison and Halsted. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A woman was fatally struck by a truck while riding a bicycle Thursday morning in the West Loop, authorities said.

About 7:10 a.m., the 39-year-old woman was riding the bike north on Halsted at Madison when she was hit by a dump truck making a right turn, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the fatality.

A bike helmet and a pair of sunglasses with one lens popped out could be seen lying in the street underneath a Lakeshore Recycling Systems truck.

Madison was closed between Halsted and the Kennedy Expressway as authorities investigated.