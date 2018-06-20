Death of man hurt in Lawndale bar fight ruled homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a man who was hurt more than a week ago during a fight at a Lawndale neighborhood bar a homicide.

Carlos Hernandez-Galvan got into an argument with a man he was playing pool with about 7:55 p.m. June 9 at El Centenario sports bar, 4556 W. Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The argument turned physical outside the bar, and the man punched Hernandez-Galvan in the face, authorities said. Hernandez-Galvan fell down and hit his head on the pavement.

Hernandez-Galvan, who lived in the Little Village neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications from blunt force injuries in an assault and his death was ruled a homicide.

As of Wednesday afternoon, detectives were still investigating the case as an aggravated battery and no one was in custody, police said.