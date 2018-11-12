Deer on tracks halts Blue Lines trains between Harlem, O’Hare for several hours

An injured deer halted traffic on the CTA Blue Line for several hours Monday afternoon near Rosemont.

About 1 p.m., trains were halted between the Harlem and O’Hare stops after the deer ran onto the tracks and became trapped near the Rosemont station, according to a CTA spokesman.

Freeing the deer required the efforts of multiple local and state agencies, the CTA spokesman said.

The deer was safely pulled from the tracks and taken by Chicago Animal Care and Control, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

“Bambi is alive,” Fire Media Affairs tweeted.

Update. Deer off tracks. Now in custody of animal control. Bambi is alive — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 12, 2018

Shuttle buses were used to move riders between the blocked area during that time, the CTA spokesman said.

Trains were moving again by 4:45 p.m. after the deer was removed from the tracks.