Divers continue search for men missing after vehicle crashes into Calumet River

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit boats and divers continue searching Tuesday afternoon for two men who went missing after a car crashed into the Calumet River Nov. 4 on the Far South Side. | Chicago police

Rescue crews have entered their third day of searching for two men who have been missing since a vehicle barreled into the Calumet River early Sunday on the Far South Side.

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers and boats continued searching the river Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search efforts on Monday.

“Our gratitude to the rescue divers and prayers to the family members affected,” Guglielmi wrote in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a “wet and confused” 26-year-old man was found walking on Torrence Avenue, police said. Hours after he was taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, the man told investigators he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Calumet River.

Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle went into the river in the 13600 block of South Calhoun, police said.

The man believes his two friends — both men, ages 23 and 26 — may still be in the submerged vehicle, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the river, police said.