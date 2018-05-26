Driver injured in rollover crash on I-294 near Hazel Crest

A person was injured in rollover crash Saturday morning on Interstate 294 near south suburban Hazel Crest.

At 10:01 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-294 near 163rd Street when it veered across several lanes of traffic and hit another vehicle, according to Illinois state police. The car then hit the median wall and overturned.

The car’s driver was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition, state police said. No other injuries were reported.

Four toll lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, state police said.

An investigation was ongoing.