Duo charged with firing rifle in Little Village

Two men are charged with firing a rifle Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers were called about shots fired at 7:14 a.m. in the 2400 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago Police. Investigators found 24-year-old Efrain Gonzalez inside a garage with a rifle and a magazine.

Surveillance video showed Gonzalez in possession of the rifle and 20-year-old Josephat Robles firing it, police said. Robles was arrested at 12:37 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Homan. Both men live in Little Village.

Gonzalez was charged with a felony count of possession or use of a firearm by a felon and a felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land.

Robles was charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm endangering another person, police said.

Bail for Gonzalez was set at $100,000 Monday and he remained held at the Cook County Jail, according to police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for July 30.

Court information for Robles was not immediately available.