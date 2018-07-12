Elderly couple found dead with gunshot wounds in Niles home

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Niles.

A woman came to check on her parents about 4:13 p.m. at their home in the 8700 block of West Madison Street in Niles, according to a statement from Niles police.

She found her parents, 82-year-old Robert L. Wodka and 80-year-old Maryann G. Wodka, dead in the basement, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They had each suffered a single gunshot wound and a handgun was found near their bodies, police said. A note was also located inside the house.

Police described the case as “an isolated incident” and said there was “no threat to the community.”