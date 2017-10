Elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s missing from Wood Dale

An elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s was reported missing Monday from northwest suburban Wood Dale.

William T. O’Brien, 75, was last seen Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business near Mittel and Devon, according to Wood Dale police.

He was last seen driving a 2013 black Nissan Rogue with Illinois plates, AH24725, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at (630) 766-2060.