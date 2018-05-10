Mel Reynolds gets 6 months in jail — and a lecture on all he ‘squandered’

Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds leaves the Dirksen Federal Building last September after being found guilty on tax charges. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds is headed back to jail.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman on Thursday sentenced the 66-year-old Harvard-educated Rhodes Scholar to six months in federal custody for his failure to file income tax returns. Reynolds got credit for two months he had already served during the case.

“It’s really a tragedy you’ve squandered the opportunities you’ve had and the type of person you could have been,” the judge told Reynolds.

The disgraced former congressman had earlier argued to be sentenced to time already served, asking the court, “How long does a person have to pay for mistakes?”

Gettleman found Reynolds guilty last fall on four misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns between 2009 and 2012.

It was Reynolds’ third criminal conviction, a factor that figured into the decision to send him back behind bars.

Federal prosecutors said Reynolds was paid more than $443,000 during that period, mostly from Chicago businessmen seeking his help in securing business deals in Zimbabwe.

The feds said Reynolds’ failure to file resulted in a state and federal tax loss of approximately $95,324.

After passing sentence, Gettleman told Reynolds: “I really hope this is the last time you have to stand before a judge.”

Reynolds told the judge he was “leaving America for good as soon as this sentence is over.”

He later told reporters he hopes to be in South Africa by Christmas.

The judge suggested he avoid Zimbabwe.

Reynolds, who acted as his own attorney at trial, argued the money was paid as advances for travel and other expenses and therefore did not qualify as income that needed to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS thought otherwise. Prosecutors showed at trial that much of the money paid for Reynolds’ personal living expenses.

Reynolds’ two previous convictions stem from his time in Congress: the first in state court in 1995 for having sex with an underage campaign worker and the second in federal court in 1997 on campaign and bank fraud charges.

In 2001, President Bill Clinton commuted Reynolds’ federal sentence with more than two years remaining, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence at a half-way house.

In the tax case, prosecutors recommended Gettleman impose a sentence “on the high end” of the federal guideline range, of 21 to 27 months in prison, citing “his decades-long pattern of showing complete disrespect for the law, the courts and the criminal justice system.”

As evidence of that disrespect, they accused Reynolds of concocting a document he introduced at trial, purporting to be a consulting contract between him and Chicago real estate executive Elzie Higginbottom.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended a prison sentence of 10 months in prison to “send a message” to Reynolds that “he is not above the law.”

Reynolds asked for probation, citing the fact that he returned from Africa to face the charges as proof of his respect for the justice system.

The largest source of unreported income to Reynolds was from Higginbottom, founder of East Lake Management. Higginbottom, who paid Reynolds $371,000, is a member of the investor group that owns the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reynolds also received $52,600 from businessman Willie Wilson, who recently announced he will be making his second campaign for mayor of Chicago.