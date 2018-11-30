FBI: Chicago gang member charged with murder as part of gang war

A Chicago man was indicted Friday on federal charges alleging he shot a man to death four years ago inside a South Side Chatham store to boost his clout within a street gang.

Pierre Robinson, 25, pleaded not guilty to the killing 23-year-old Glenn Houston Jr. on Dec. 23, 2014, according to the FBI. He is facing federal charges of murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy and could be sentenced to death if convicted.

The slaying took place about 3:15 p.m. at Eberhart Food Store, 457 E. 79th St., when Robinson walked inside and fired into Houston’s chest multiple times before running away, according to Chicago police. Houston was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The gang Robinson is accused of trying to impress is the “Evans Mob” street gang, also known as “GuttaGang,” the FBI said. The group has allegedly been involved in drug dealing, murder, attempted murder and assault, all done with the goal of amassing gang territory. The FBI claims members have publicly bragged about their acts of violence and made fun of rival gangs.

The five-page indictment, unsealed Friday, alleges Robinson intentionally murdered Houston and did so to increase his status within the Evans Mob. Robinson’s next court appearance was scheduled for the morning of Dec. 19.

Chicago police arrest records show Robinson has been arrested at least nine times by CPD officers.