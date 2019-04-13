Fire erupts in Logan Square

No one was injured in a fire in Logan Square on the North Side.

Fire crews responded at 3 p.m. Saturday to the fire in the 3200 block of West North Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said. They found the third floor of a three-story building ablaze, and struck out the fire at 3:32 p.m.

The fire department could not immediately provide an estimate of the damage. The Office of Fire Investigations is examining the case.