Former CBOT chairman Patrick Arbor arrested — briefly — in divorce case

Former Chicago Board of Trade Chairman Patrick Arbor posed for this photo with friend Giselle Coates in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2017. Sun-Times File Photo.

Nearly five years ago, former Chicago Board of Trade chairman Patrick Arbor left the country and moved his assets overseas to avoid paying a court-ordered $18 million divorce judgment to his ex-wife.

On Monday, Arbor was arrested in Boston by Massachusetts State Police after he slipped into the country to attend his grandson’s graduation. But hours later, he was released — after Cook County sheriff’s officials declined to extradite him.

Arbor, 81, was taken into custody at 1:05 p.m. at Boston College Alumni Stadium by officers serving an Illinois arrest warrant, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Sullivan.

Arbor has essentially been dodging the warrant for civil contempt of court since he fled the country around 2013 in the midst of his court fight with his then-wife, Antoinette Vigilante.

Sources said he flew into the U.S. last week from Switzerland.

In a 2016 deposition taken in a related case, Arbor testified he had become a resident of Frosinone, Italy. But he also has been known to spend time in Mexico.