Four injured, including young boy, in Morgan Park crash

Three adults and a young boy were injured after a car crash late Saturday night in Morgan Park on the South Side.

About 11:28 p.m., a male driving a Toyota Camry was at a stop sign in the 11300 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. He attempted a turn and was struck by a Mercury sedan.

The Camry’s driver and his juvenile passenger were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The male driving the Mercury was taken to Roseland Community Hospital while his female passenger was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Both were in an unknown condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.