Freezing rain expected Thursday night

Light freezing rain is expected to move through the Chicago area Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulations were forecast to be less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said. Residents were urged to beware of slick spots on the roads and walkways.

The freezing rain should end before the Monday morning commute, though slippery patches could linger in some spots, the weather service said.

A stronger storm is expected to move into the area Friday night, bringing rain and freezing rain after midnight. Thunderstorms and minor lakeshore flooding are possible Saturday night.