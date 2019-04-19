Chicago rapper G Herbo charged with assaulting child’s mother in Atlanta

The rapper G Herbo was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta and reportedly charged with assaulting the mother of his child.

The Chicago rapper, whose legal name is Herbert Wright, faces a count of simple battery after a violent argument with Ariana Fletcher, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fletcher reportedly told officers that Wright assaulted her during an argument and then left with their son. Wright returned to the scene and was arrested while police were talking to her.

He was booked in Fulton County and his bail was set at $2,000, according to court records.

G Herbo performed at Lollapalooza in 2018.