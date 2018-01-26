Calumet City gang member charged with murdering 2 people in northwest Indiana

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that a gang member from Calumet City has been charged with murdering two people in 2015 in northwest Indiana.

Ivan Reyes, 30, was charged with two counts of murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

On June 29, 2015, Reyes, a member of the Latin Counts street gang, fatally shot Lauren Calvillo and Christopher White in Hammond, prosecutors said. The shooting was related to an ongoing feud between the Latin Counts and the Latin Kings street gang. In addition, the slayings were allegedly carried out as part of a gang conspiracy to distribute marijuana and cocaine.

“The murders of Lauren Calvillo and Christopher White were heinous acts of senseless gang violence,” according to U.S. District Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “Due to a relentless investigation conducted with out law enforcement partners, I am pleased that we are able to bring charges in this case at this time.”

“Our investigation is ongoing and will not end until all responsible fore these terrible acts are brought to justice,” Kirsch added.