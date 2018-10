Girl, 13, reported missing from Gresham needs medical treatment

A 13-year-old girl who needs medical treatment was reported missing Sunday from the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Jahlove Williams, who goes by “Love,” was last seen near the intersection of 83rd and Aberdeen streets, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Williams is described as a 5-foot-3, 118-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.