Girl, 5, struck by stray bullet in Albany Park

A 5-year-old girl was struck by stray gunfire Sunday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was standing in a gangway at 1:29 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Monticello when a male fired shots at another male, striking her in the ankle, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.