Home damaged after dryer catches fire in Elgin

A home was damaged after a fire sparked in a dryer Monday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded at 9:54 p.m. to reports of a fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Packard Drive, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

The fire alarm was upgraded to a “working fire” due to potential for the fire to spread, the department said.

All residents self evacuated and the fire was put out within ten minutes. No injuries were reported.

There was smoke damage to the home and fire damage to the basement laundry room totaling about $5000, the department said.