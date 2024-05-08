White Sox defeat Rays, complete 3-3 road trip

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Flexen stayed on a roll with six innings of one-run ball, and shortstop Paul DeJong – one of five White Sox to collect two hits – led the way with a go-ahead home run and two runs scored in a 4-1 victory against the Rays Wednesday night.

Tommy Pham, Andrew Vaughn, Bryan Ramos and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits as the Sox tied a season high with 12 hits to salvage the third game of series against the Rays and complete a 3-3 road trip that began in St. Louis.

The Sox (9-28) are 4-2 against the Rays (19-19).

John Brebbia recorded five outs, three on strikeouts, and Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Flexen owns a 1.61 ERA over his last five outings (three starts). He struck out a season high eight batters, walked one and allowed three hits.

Chris Flexen pic.twitter.com/WjHOkUflyn — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 9, 2024

Ramos doubled and scored on DeJong’s homer against Aaron Civale, and, hitting to the right side to advance Andrew Benintendi, scored him instead with a single. He showed good instincts advancing to third but also almost crashed into catcher Martin Maldonado on a foul pop.

All told, he has made a good impression in his first five major league games.

“He doesn’t look overmatched,” general manager Chris Getz said. “This is a nice opportunity to boost his development.”

Ramos, who is 5-for-14 with a walk and two RBI, doubled off the left field wall.

“I said ‘Go ball,’ '' Ramos said. “Two more push-ups and that’s a home run.”

Bryan Ramos on just missing his first homer. 😅 pic.twitter.com/nOICrnFLFI — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 9, 2024

Right fielder Gavin Sheets doubled and walked twice and made long running catch of Jose Caballero’s pop-up near the foul line and easily doubled Isaac Paredes, who didn’t think Sheets would get to the ball, off second to end the seventh.

“I got a good read on it,” Sheets said. “I was in the right-center gap, could tell he got it off the end a little bit and just took off. Luckily it stayed up in the air long enough.

“When I caught it I was a little confused about where Paredes was. I saw him rounding third. Getting a double play was great.”

Getting a win was great for a struggling team that avoided being swept for the seventh time.

“To go 3-3 this trip, it’s a step in the right direction,” Sheets said. “It’s not fully where we want to be, but it’s a step in the right direction and that’s what you’ve got to take right now. You’ve got to take positives as we go.”

Flexen pitched five scoreless innings in a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay on April 26. On Wednesday, his fastball averaged 93 mph, a couple ticks above his season average.