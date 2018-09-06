Police raid home of couple who raised $400K for homeless man

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (left), Kate McClure and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a CITGO station on Nov. 17, 2017, in Philadelphia. | Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

FLORENCE, N.J. — Police raided the home Thursday of a couple who raised $400,000 online for a homeless good Samaritan who has alleged they squandered some of the money, including on a used BMW that investigators hauled away on a flatbed truck.

Citing “enormous public interest” in the case, county prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed in a Facebook post that Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure are under investigation, though no charges have been filed.

It was the latest twist in at onetime feel-good story about a homeless man who spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she became stranded on a highway in Philadelphia last year, and the couple who found 14,000 people online who were so touched by his act of kindness that they donated to a fund to help him start a new life.

Police armed with a search warrant left the couple’s home in Florence, New Jersey, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, with bags and boxes of material and the BMW, according to news outlets at the scene when the raid occurred.

The couple’s attorney, Ernest Badway, did not return calls seeing comment on the police investigation. They have previously denied any wrongdoing.

The couple are also being sued by Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man who was to receive the donations, which were made through a GoFundMe page.

RELATED

• $400K raised for homeless man on GoFundMe is gone: attorney

• Homeless man fighting for most of $400k raised in his honor

In court Wednesday, the couple’s lawyer said Bobbitt has gotten about $200,000. But Bobbitt’s lawyer said he had received only about $75,000, which includes the value of a camper and a 1999 Ford Ranger.

A judge presiding over Bobbitt’s lawsuit ordered the couple to give sworn statements Monday on the status of all the money raised, as well as to turn over documents. Bobbitt, whose attorney says he is entering a drug addiction program, will also be deposed.

Their attorney has indicated the couple will claim their constitutional right not to have to testify.

Outside their home Thursday, a handwritten “No Trespassing” sign was posted.

Chris Fallon, Bobbitt’s attorney, didn’t return a call seeking comment on the latest development.

The story initially led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs as well as an interview by the BBC. But a dispute over the money soured the relationship.

D’Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family.

The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure’s family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D’Amico told him in June that he had to leave the property.

During a recent appearance on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” show, D’Amico said there was well over $150,000 left of the donations.

But Bobbitt’s attorney said earlier this week that he was told all the money is gone.

GoFundMe said it is working with law enforcement to ensure Bobbitt gets all the money he is due. The company said it also gave $20,000 to an account set up by his attorney to help him during the investigation.