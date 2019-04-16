Man charged with robbing buyer during Riverside drug deal
A southwest suburban man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during a drug deal last month in west suburban Riverside.
Juan M. Infante, 25, is charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a statement from Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.
At 12:22 a.m. on March 31, Infante and two other people showed up at a home in the 500 block of Longcommon Road in Riverside after a 19-year-old Berwyn man ordered marijuana and LSD using Snapchat, Weitzel said.
The 19-year-old got into a car in the driveway of his girlfriend’s home to buy the drugs from Infante, Weitzel said. Once inside the car, Infante pulled out a handgun and robbed him.
Investigators identified Infante, who lives in Oak Lawn, as the robber, Weitzel said. An arrest warrant was issued for him on April 3 and Oak Lawn police took him into custody three days later.
A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man who were in the car with Infante were arrested, but were released without being charged, according to Weitzel.
Infante’s bail was set at $25,000, but he has since posted bond and been released, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was set for April 29 in Maywood.