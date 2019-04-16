Man charged with robbing buyer during Riverside drug deal

A southwest suburban man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during a drug deal last month in west suburban Riverside.

Juan M. Infante, 25, is charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a statement from Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.

At 12:22 a.m. on March 31, Infante and two other people showed up at a home in the 500 block of Longcommon Road in Riverside after a 19-year-old Berwyn man ordered marijuana and LSD using Snapchat, Weitzel said.

The 19-year-old got into a car in the driveway of his girlfriend’s home to buy the drugs from Infante, Weitzel said. Once inside the car, Infante pulled out a handgun and robbed him.

Investigators identified Infante, who lives in Oak Lawn, as the robber, Weitzel said. An arrest warrant was issued for him on April 3 and Oak Lawn police took him into custody three days later.

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man who were in the car with Infante were arrested, but were released without being charged, according to Weitzel.

Infante’s bail was set at $25,000, but he has since posted bond and been released, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was set for April 29 in Maywood.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.