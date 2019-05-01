Girl, 12, missing from Scottsdale

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Kimberly Vargas was last seen April 26 in the 4100 block of West 78th Place, Chicago police said.

Vargas, who is 5-foot-2, was wearing a Gap brand hooded sweatshirt, a navy blue polo shirt and khaki-colored pants, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.