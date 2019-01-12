La Shawn Ford secures spot on ballot; field of mayoral candidates stands at 13

State Rep. La Shawn Ford survived a nominating petition challenge from businessman Willie Wilson and will appear on next month’s mayoral ballot, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled on Saturday.

With the West Side representative securing his spot, 13 candidates are set to appear on the Feb. 26 ballot.

Ford said he was “excited and focused on the task at hand.”

“Wilson knows my ability to get things done in government,” Ford said in a statement. “This campaign will match my experience and track record against his and his only hope was to kick me off the ballot.”

Ford was one of at least five candidates who were challenged by Wilson — and he’s the only one to survive a Wilson challenge so far.

Among them, activist Ja’Mal Green withdrew from the race, and Chicago Police Officer Roger Washington and Catherine Brown D’Tycoon were knocked off the ballot by election officials.

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown and tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin are still going through the objection process.

Brown faces an additional challenge from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.